Tuckahoe Orthopaedics to be acquired by Bon Secours

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is getting a new owner.

Health care system provider Bon Secours, which operates five hospitals in the Richmond region, has signed an agreement to acquire the Henrico County-based Tuckahoe Orthopaedics practice.

Terms of the deal, announced Friday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to take place in October, Bon Secours said.

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, founded more than 40 years ago, is one of the oldest private orthopedic practices in the central Virginia area.

The practice has 13 physicians at three offices, according to its website.

Two clinics are currently located on Bon Secours hospital campuses - at St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico and Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County.

The third location for Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is in one of the new medical office buildings at the GreenGate mixed-use development in the Short Pump area of western Henrico. That office opened a couple of years ago.