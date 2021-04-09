Tuckahoe Orthopaedics to be acquired by Bon Secours

Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is getting a new owner.
Health care system provider Bon Secours, which operates five hospitals in the Richmond region, has signed an agreement to acquire the Henrico County-based Tuckahoe Orthopaedics practice.
Terms of the deal, announced Friday, were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to take place in October, Bon Secours said.
Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, founded more than 40 years ago, is one of the oldest private orthopedic practices in the central Virginia area.
The practice has 13 physicians at three offices, according to its website.
Two clinics are currently located on Bon Secours hospital campuses - at St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico and Memorial Regional Medical Center in Hanover County.
The third location for Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is in one of the new medical office buildings at the GreenGate mixed-use development in the Short Pump area of western Henrico. That office opened a couple of years ago.
“This acquisition will allow Tuckahoe Orthopaedics to continue to provide the highest quality orthopedic care to our patients with the many resources and efficiencies available to us through the backing of the region’s premier community health system," Dr. Jed Vanichkachorn, president of Tuckahoe Orthopaedics, said in a statement.
“Our patients can not only expect the same level of quality care they’ve experienced in the past, but also enhanced care that leverages all of Bon Secours’ resources,” he said.
Physicians at Tuckahoe Orthopaedics have privileges at St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary’s Ambulatory Surgery Center as well as at HCA Healthcare's Henrico Doctors’ and Parham Doctors’ hospitals, according to the practice's website.
Faraaz Yousuf, market president for Bon Secours Richmond, said in a statement that acquiring Tuckahoe Orthopaedics is "a great strategic fit for Bon Secours."
"Working together, we're expanding our provider network and establishing our organization as the distinguished provider of orthopedic care in the greater Richmond region," he said.
Having Bon Secours acquire Tuckahoe Orthopaedics "represents a natural progression of our affiliated partnership and provides patients with greater access to a network of health care providers and services, including MRI, primary care, orthopedic surgery, physical therapy, home health and outpatient rehabilitation, along with the latest technology for spine and joint procedures,” Yousuf said.
In the Richmond area, Bon Secours owns St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, St. Francis Medical Center, Southside Regional Medical Center, Richmond Community Hospital,
This isn't the first time that Tuckahoe Orthopaedics has tried merging with another health provider.
In March 2015, Tuckahoe Orthopaedics said it had entered into an agreement with Advanced Orthopaedics to create a single organization in July of that year.
The deal never happened. Instead, Advanced Orthopaedics merged in 2016 with OrthoVirginia, which is now the state’s largest orthopedic health care company.
