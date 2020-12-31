Two Altria employees to participate in one-year fellowship on racial equality, diversity and inclusion

Two employees of Henrico-County based Altria Group Inc. will spend most of 2021 in a fellowship program working on ways that U.S. corporations can help foster racial equality, diversity and inclusion.

The Altria employees, Brandy Akins and May Nivar, have been selected as fellows for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion program, a fellowship lasting at least one year.

They will work with employees of other U.S. corporations on diversity and inclusion strategies that companies can institute or promote within their own businesses or their communities.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion was started in 2016 by Tim Ryan, the former chairman and senior partner of accounting firm PwC, formerly Price Waterhouse Coopers, as a way for businesses to promote equality and diversity.

Since then, more than 1,000 companies have become signatories to the program, including Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris USA and a major employer in the Richmond region.

Under the program, the employees will work directly for CEO Action on policy issues ranging from education and healthcare to economic empowerment and public safety, while remaining employed by Altria. They will focus their time exclusively on their fellowship work with CEO Action.