Two banks, including a newcomer to the Richmond region, to open branches in Scott's Addition

Two community banks are planning to open branches in Richmond's Scott's Addition.

Village Bank plans to put a branch on the first floor of The Nest apartment building at 3117 W. Marshall St., the Chesterfield County-based bank said. It should open during the first quarter of 2021, pending final regulatory approval.

Charlottesville-based Virginia National Bankshares Corp., the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank, plans to open its first branch in the Richmond region on Roseneath Road across from Scott’s View apartment complex.

The 2,700-square-foot branch at the corner of Roseneath Road and West Clay Street would take part of the former Infuzion nightclub space. The branch would open later this year or early part of 2021.

"Knowing what is going on in Scott's Addition and knowing what it has developed into today, we wanted to be part of that neighborhood fabric," said John Dane, Virginia National Bank's Richmond market president who has worked in banking in the Richmond area with other companies for the past 20 years.

Virginia National Bank and Village Bank would join M&T Bank in operating branches in Scott's Addition. The M&T Bank branch is at West Broad Street and Highpoint Avenue.