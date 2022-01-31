Two Henrico entrepreneurs who created spit-free way to blow out candles appeared on 'Shark Tank;' product sold out within hours

"When you sell through Amazon, our phone buzzes every time you get a sale. So we're watching the show [Friday night] and our phone starts buzzing and buzzing and buzzing and buzzing. We think we sold out before the West Coast showing finished. It was just a crazy crazy, crazy crazy response," Lareau said Monday.

An order for more product has been placed, but Lareau said it will take about 90 days before the shipment arrives in the U.S.

The Blowzee is available for purchase for $11.99 on the company’s website, on Amazon and at Ukrop’s Market Hall at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico and at Libbie Market on Libbie Avenue in Richmond.

The two fathers also have received more than 700 emails, and growing. They range from people who Lareau said took the time to write about how they love the product, to those who made suggestions such as changing the color. Some emails were from people who may want to invest or from some stores that want to carry the product.

"It remains to be seen but we've spent the last three days going through and trying to sort through all these emails and there's a lot of them. I'm sure there's some gold in there," he said.