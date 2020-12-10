Two local real estate firms merge in deal creating four offices in Richmond and eastern Virginia

Two Richmond-area real estate agencies are merging in a deal that will create a firm with four combined locations in central and eastern Virginia.

The firm of Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate announced on Thursday that is had acquired Select Properties of Virginia, a real estate firm owned by Doug Dorsey.

Both firms are privately owned, so financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville was founded by four managing brokers: Scott Shaheen, Scott Ruth, John Martin and Mahood Fonville. The firm has 145 agents and three offices in the Richmond area.

Select Properties has 21 agents at an office in Richmond along with an office in Irvington. The company’s Richmond office will combine with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville, while its Irvington office will become part of the merged firm.

“It was a good fit for our agents and for Doug’s agents,” said Scott Shaheen, the co-owner and a broker for Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville.