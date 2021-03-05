Two medical practices in the Richmond region report cybersecurity incidents impacting phones and other systems

OrthoVirginia discovered the cybersecurity incident on Feb. 25, she said.

A couple of patients said they have been unable to contact OrthoVirginia offices to make appointments.

The company sent out emails to patients on Wednesday saying that it was having technical difficulties with its phone system in the Richmond area. "Right now you may be on hold longer than unusual or a call may inadvertently disconnect."

OrthoVirginia sent another email to patients on Thursday telling them that they "appreciated your patience through our technical difficulties."

Neither email mentioned the phone problem was a result of a cybersecurity incident. The company revealed that was the case on its website on March 4, Cummings said.

"As our inquiry into this matter progresses, we will continue to provide updates as appropriate," the website said.

Allergy Partners of Richmond said its network outage took place Feb. 23.

"Our IT team has been working tirelessly to restore systems safely and efficiently, and we have been servicing patients as normal at a majority of our locations since March 1st," Allergy Partners' website said.

"We are working with cyber security firms to investigate the incident and understand the impact," the practice said. "If we learn patient information was involved in this incident, we will notify those patients directly. We take this matter very seriously, and regret any concern it may cause."