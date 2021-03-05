Two medical practices in the Richmond region report cybersecurity incidents impacting phones and other systems

Two Richmond-area medical practices say they have been victims of a cybersecurity incident that has impacted some of their computer systems.
OrthoVirginia, the state’s largest orthopedic health care company, said on its website and Facebook page that the incident was impacting its phones and network servers.
Allergy Partners of Richmond, which has three offices in the Richmond area, said on its website that a "cyber attack" caused a computer network outage.
"Our IT team and third-party cybersecurity professionals were immediately engaged to investigate and restore our systems," OrthoVirginia said on its website. "While that investigation is ongoing, at this time we have no evidence that any patient data was impacted as a result of this incident."
OrthoVirginia, which has 26 locations throughout Richmond, Northern Virginia, Lynchburg and Virginia Beach, has notified law enforcement and will continue to support their investigation, said Peggy Cummings, OrthoVirginia's chief experience officer.
"Patients can continue to confidently access information and communicate using MyChart," Cummings said in an email. "While this cybersecurity incident has slowed workflow in our clinics, it has not disrupted patient care and we continue to see patients as usual. We are actively working to ensure that there is minimal disruption to our patients as we continue to provide care."
OrthoVirginia discovered the cybersecurity incident on Feb. 25, she said.
A couple of patients said they have been unable to contact OrthoVirginia offices to make appointments.
The company sent out emails to patients on Wednesday saying that it was having technical difficulties with its phone system in the Richmond area. "Right now you may be on hold longer than unusual or a call may inadvertently disconnect."
OrthoVirginia sent another email to patients on Thursday telling them that they "appreciated your patience through our technical difficulties."
Neither email mentioned the phone problem was a result of a cybersecurity incident. The company revealed that was the case on its website on March 4, Cummings said.
"As our inquiry into this matter progresses, we will continue to provide updates as appropriate," the website said.
Allergy Partners of Richmond said its network outage took place Feb. 23.
"Our IT team has been working tirelessly to restore systems safely and efficiently, and we have been servicing patients as normal at a majority of our locations since March 1st," Allergy Partners' website said.
"We are working with cyber security firms to investigate the incident and understand the impact," the practice said. "If we learn patient information was involved in this incident, we will notify those patients directly. We take this matter very seriously, and regret any concern it may cause."
