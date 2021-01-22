Two Richmond-area stocks added to RTD's stock lists

Two stocks of local companies have been added to the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Money & Markets stock page.
Added under the “Richmond Area Stocks” list are: Richmond-based CarLotz Inc. (ticker symbol is LOTZ) and Henrico County-based Arko Corp. (ARKO).
Shares in these two local companies are trading on the Nasdaq stock market.
CarLotz began trading shares on Friday after merging with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company that already had traded on Nasdaq.
Arko, the parent company of Fas Mart and more than a dozen other convenience store chains, began trading in late December. It became publicly traded as a result of a merger between Arko Holdings Ltd., the Israeli public holding company that controlled the majority of the convenience store chain, with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, a Nasdaq-listed special-purpose acquisition company. Before the merger, the company was called GPM Investments.