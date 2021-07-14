Two Virginia banks plan to merge, creating the fourth largest community financial institution based in the state

"This partnership creates a powerful and innovative financial services provider better able to serve its clients and communities of today and tomorrow," Brian K. Plum, Blue Ridge Bankshares' president and CEO, said in a statement.

"The team at FVCB has built and maintains a high quality banking franchise, and there is no better team with which to unite to capitalize on the opportunities presented by an evolving industry," said Plum, who would become CEO of the combined company.

David W. Pijor, FVCBankcorp's chairman and CEO who becomes executive chairman of the combined company, said Blue Ridge Bankshares has taken a number of growth initiatives and investments that has resulted in expanded profitability and a differentiated platform.

"Our two companies complement each other beautifully and the combined company will be a formidable competitor across our markets," Pijor said in a statement. "We believe this merger will enable us to serve our customers with additional products and services, including increased lending capacity and capabilities."