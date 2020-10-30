Ukrop’s executives eager yet anxious about opening food hall in Henrico in early December

Plus, it may be hard, at least initially, to know what products to sell and how much of those food items to make. "We just don't know what the demand will be," he said.

Fewer tables will be available for customers to eat because of the need for social distancing.

The company is in the process of hiring the 32 full- and part-time workers to staff the food hall. Some of those already hired are former Ukrop's grocery store employees, Ukrop said.

Come Dec. 1, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods will launch a new website that will help facilitate home delivery of its food items throughout most of the Richmond region, Aronson said. The company has been testing delivering its products to homes in certain ZIP codes, mostly in the West End, since May.

The company also plans to proceed with constructing a one-story, 15,000-square-foot medical office building. That structure, which should be completed late in 2021 or early 2022, would be built next to the food hall where two other buildings on the property were torn down this summer.