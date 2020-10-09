Ukrop’s food hall in Henrico now slated to open in December

Look for Ukrop’s Market Hall - the food and bakery shop from Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods - now to open in December.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods had initially hoped to be able to open the retail space at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in November, before the busy Thanksgiving holiday.

Turning a former sanctuary building in Henrico County into the food hall is taking a little longer than expected.

Work on renovating the former Bon Air Baptist Church’s Village building started in early June.

The company is converting the building into the food hall that will sell its bakery and food items, including the Ukrop’s fried chicken and potato wedges — two items that the company has said are the top requests since the Ukrop family sold its grocery business in 2010.

The Ukrop’s Market Hall will offer much of the company’s full lineup of bakery goods — from its White House rolls, chocolate bar cakes, lemon chess pies to the popular rainbow cookies — as well as its prepared foods including London broil, chicken cobbler and meatloaf.