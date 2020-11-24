Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods and other retailers seeing a huge increase in prepared food orders this Thanksgiving

Richmond-area food retailers selling Thanksgiving meals are seeing a surge in the number of prepared food orders this year.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is filling 73% more orders this week for its Thanksgiving full turkey dinners, its side dishes and desserts compared to a year ago. More than 10,610 food items are being picked up this week.

One reason for the uptick is public health experts urging citizens to stay home and avoid big Thanksgiving gatherings.

"People are celebrating as smaller immediate family units this year," said Scott Aronson, the company's president. "They are looking for convenience and ease to feed maybe four or six or eight people instead of a larger gathering of 16 or 20 people."

The Henrico County-based company said 1,400 orders are being picked up from its operations off Westmoreland and Thalbro streets on Wednesday. That's a record number of orders to be filled in one day, the company said.

"We are are staffed up to handle the volume and do our beet to satisfy customers," Aronson said.

To handle the influx, Ukrop's Homestyle Foods made changes to the parking lot configuration by closing off some entrances so there is one way to drive in to pick up orders and one way to exit.