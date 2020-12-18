Ukrop's Market Hall is using new procedures to help with the high demand for its fried chicken and potato wedges

Customers are coming from all over the Richmond region and as far away as Farmville, Tappahannock and the Washington area to buy fried chicken, he said.

Because of the huge demand, executives at Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are learning to adapt and shift operations to better serve customers, he said.

The shop implemented a system where customers are given a ticket to be able to stand in line in half-hour increments to buy fried chicken.

The tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. — that’s the time when customers can buy fried chicken, potato wedges and other hot foods. (The store is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; the breakfast pizza is available only from 7 to 11 a.m.)

Fifteen tickets are given to customers for each half-hour increment.

“The ticket system is really helping us learn about how long it is taking folks in line and how many we can serve in an hour and how much chicken we can produce in an hour,” said Scott Aronson, president of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. “We are looking for resources to make sure we are providing the right level of customer service and that we are doing everything we can to manage the line and to communicate with customers.”