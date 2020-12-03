Unemployment rate in the Richmond region stood at 5.7% in October, up from 2.7% a year ago

The Richmond region's unemployment rate dropped significantly from September to October but remained high compared to a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect employment.
The jobless rate in the region stood at 5.7% in October, compared with 6.8% in September and 2.7% percent a year ago in October, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Thursday.
Overall, the number of people employed fell about 4.5% from a year ago in the Richmond metro area compared with 4.1% in the state and 6.1% in the nation in October.
"Employment declines in the Richmond metro area were widespread," said Christine Chmura, the chief executive and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.
Employment in leisure and hospitality, the industry sector hardest hit by the pandemic, was down 14.6% compared with a year ago in October. Education and health care employment fell 9.2% from a year ago. Employment rose in October from a year ago in two sectors: Trade and transportation was up 0.2% and financial services was up 4.1%.
The unemployment rate dropped in every metro area in the state in October.
The local numbers reported on Thursday have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can cause temporary swings in employment. When adjusted for seasonal factors, the unemployment rate in the Richmond region was 6% in October, according to Chmura Economics & Analytics.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 5.3% in October, down from 6.2% in September, but remained significantly higher than the 2.7% jobless rate from a year ago in October.
Virginia's jobless rate continued to be below the national rate, which stood at 6.9% in October.
About 37,680 people were counted as unemployed in the Richmond area in October. That was down almost 7,790 from the number of people counted as unemployed in September. The number of unemployed in October was more than double the 18,686 who were jobless in October 2019.
While more people were employed in October compared with September, the region's overall workforce also declined by about 4,300 in October, in a sign that some people unemployed might have stopped looking for jobs.
(804) 775-8123