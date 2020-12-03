Unemployment rate in the Richmond region stood at 5.7% in October, up from 2.7% a year ago

The Richmond region's unemployment rate dropped significantly from September to October but remained high compared to a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect employment.

The jobless rate in the region stood at 5.7% in October, compared with 6.8% in September and 2.7% percent a year ago in October, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Thursday.

Overall, the number of people employed fell about 4.5% from a year ago in the Richmond metro area compared with 4.1% in the state and 6.1% in the nation in October.

"Employment declines in the Richmond metro area were widespread," said Christine Chmura, the chief executive and chief economist at Chmura Economics & Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.

Employment in leisure and hospitality, the industry sector hardest hit by the pandemic, was down 14.6% compared with a year ago in October. Education and health care employment fell 9.2% from a year ago. Employment rose in October from a year ago in two sectors: Trade and transportation was up 0.2% and financial services was up 4.1%.

The unemployment rate dropped in every metro area in the state in October.