Unionized workers at Richmond-area Kroger stores overwhelmingly approve contract, giving them raises and maintaining health care plan

"We were very surprised and happy with the changes made to the contract," she said, noting that the deal puts real money into the pockets of store employees.

In July and early August, the union held a series of demonstrations outside area Kroger stores to protest the proposed changes the company wanted to make to the health care plan.

Under the new contract, starting salaries for entry-level full-time clerks will increase to $12.35 an hour from the current $10, beginning on Sept. 26. The part-time entry-level rate increases from $9.50 to $12.35 per hour.

Anyone earning $12 or less an hour will move to the $12.35 an hour pay level. Workers making between $12.25 and $13.50, will earn $14.10 a hour under the new contract. And employees making $14 and above will start earning $15.85 a hour.

Workers at the lower pay scale will get a 35-cent an hour pay raise on Dec. 25, 2022, and another 35-cent pay increase on Dec. 31, 2023. Workers at the higher pay scales will get either a 40-cent an hour increase or 45-cent an hour increase on those dates.

The new contract calls for employees to get annual raises instead of increases every six months.