United Bank completes purchase of Henrico-based Essex Bank

Essex Bank's 22 branches, including 10 in the Richmond region, are now part of United Bank.
The deal to sell Henrico County-based Community Bankers Trust Corp., the holding company for Essex Bank, to United Bankshares Inc., the Charleston, W.Va.-based parent company of United Bank, was completed late Friday. The merger was announced in early June.
The sale had included 18 branches in Virginia and four in Maryland as well as two loan production offices.
United Bank began the process of converting the former Essex Bank branches into the United brand this past weekend, a spokesperson said.
Those branches opened Monday morning as United Bank. Minimal temporary signage, such as on the doors and ATMS, were added over the weekend, but building and other branch signage will be changed to United Bank on an ongoing basis over the next three months, the spokesperson said.
United Bank now has nearly 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
The combined banks now have about $29 billion in assets and rank as the 41st-largest banking company in the U.S. based on market capitalization. Community Bankers Trust had assets of about $1.7 billion.
The deal puts United Bank branches in new markets including the Richmond region, Lynchburg, the Northern Neck as well as in the Baltimore and Annapolis, Md., areas.
“We have been looking forward to the opportunity to broaden our footprint throughout Virginia and Maryland, and this transaction will allow us to enhance our presence in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation,” said Richard M. Adams, United Bankshares’ chairman and CEO.
As part of the merger, 51 employees either will be laid off or have been let go from Community Bankers corporate offices at the Deep Run III building at 9954 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
Most of the executive team — chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief risk officer, chief internal auditor and general counsel — are among the 51 positions that won’t be retained.
Rex L. Smith III, Community Bankers Trust’s president and CEO, will remain as regional president overseeing the existing Essex Bank locations in Virginia for United Bank. Smith joined the company in 2009 and became its president and CEO in 2011.
Community Bankers Trust was created in 2007 when two Virginia banks merged — Tappahannock-based BOE Financial Services of Virginia Inc., then the parent company of Essex Bank, and TransCommunity Financial Corp. of Henrico.
(804) 649-6379