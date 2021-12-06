United Bank completes purchase of Henrico-based Essex Bank

The deal puts United Bank branches in new markets including the Richmond region, Lynchburg, the Northern Neck as well as in the Baltimore and Annapolis, Md., areas.

“We have been looking forward to the opportunity to broaden our footprint throughout Virginia and Maryland, and this transaction will allow us to enhance our presence in some of the most desirable banking markets in the nation,” said Richard M. Adams, United Bankshares’ chairman and CEO.

As part of the merger, 51 employees either will be laid off or have been let go from Community Bankers corporate offices at the Deep Run III building at 9954 Mayland Drive in Henrico.

Most of the executive team — chief operating officer, chief financial officer, chief risk officer, chief internal auditor and general counsel — are among the 51 positions that won’t be retained.

Rex L. Smith III, Community Bankers Trust’s president and CEO, will remain as regional president overseeing the existing Essex Bank locations in Virginia for United Bank. Smith joined the company in 2009 and became its president and CEO in 2011.

Community Bankers Trust was created in 2007 when two Virginia banks merged — Tappahannock-based BOE Financial Services of Virginia Inc., then the parent company of Essex Bank, and TransCommunity Financial Corp. of Henrico.