Universal Corp. completes acquisition of food ingredients maker Silva International

Richmond-based tobacco leaf merchant Universal Corp. said Thursday it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Silva International, a vegetable, fruit and herb processing company.

The deal, announced on Sept. 9., expands Universal’s plant-based ingredients business platform, which already includes companies such as FruitSmart Inc. and Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients Inc.

Universal said the acquisition will enable it to offer customers a single source for vegetable and fruit ingredients solutions.

Universal said it would pay $170 million in cash for Silva, which employs more than 200 people and has a 380,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Momence, Ill., that provides ingredients such as basil, dill, pepper, pumpkin and onion.

Harris Williams, a Richmond-based global investment bank specializing in merger and acquisition advisory services, advised Universal on the deal. The transaction was led by Tim Alexander and Andy Warczak of the Harris Williams Consumer Group.