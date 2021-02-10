UPDATE: Charlottesville-based bank says it is the first in the country to allow Bitcoins to be bought and sold using its ATMs

In order to use the Bitcoin service at Blue Ridge Bank's ATM, customers must have the LibertyX app on their mobile phones and a digital wallet that is used to store Bitcoin.

Users wanting to withdraw Bitcoin funds from the bank's ATMs will be subject to the customary dollar transaction amount and total daily transaction limit, Zirkle said. "They will only be able withdraw a tiny fraction of a Bitcoin," he said, noting that they don't have to redeem an entire Bitcoin.

Anyone can use the bank's ATM to buy and sell Bitcoins as long as their ATM card is accepted much like how most ATMs work regardless of who your financial institution is, Zirkle said. The Bitcoin service, which began last week, is not just for Blue Ridge Bank customers.

David Tente, the executive director of the USA, Canada and Americas regions for the ATM Industry Association, said he has not heard of any other financial institution performing both traditional and Bitcoin cash transactions from the same ATM. "There are many that perform traditional cash transactions as well as electronic Bitcoin transactions" but not both, he said.