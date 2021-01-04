UPDATE: Genworth Financial's planned merger with a China-based company now on indefinite hold; company pursuing contingency plan

All of Genworth's regulatory approvals for the deal in the U.S. have been cleared, but China Oceanwide, which wants to expand Genworth's long-term care insurance business to China, still needed to complete a financing package to close the deal.

A statement released by the companies on Monday indicated that China Oceanwide has not been able to complete a financing package. The company cited disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as one factor in failing to obtain the money.

"However, the merger agreement remains in effect, although either party is able to terminate the merger agreement at any time," Genworth said in a statement. "Oceanwide has shared that it will continue to work towards closing the transaction, and Genworth remains open to completing the transaction if Oceanwide completes the remaining steps."

Genworth said its contingency plan includes raising capital to pay off about $1 billion in debt that the company owes this year. That could include a partial IPO for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.