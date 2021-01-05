UPDATE: Genworth looks to cost cutting, including possible job reductions, with China Oceanwide deal on indefinite hold

China Oceanwide also needed to obtain a financing package for the deal, but that appears now to be indefinitely delayed. Both companies said the merger may still be completed if China Oceanwide can come up with the financing, but the merger also could also be terminated by either company at any time.

Genworth, which has thousands of employees in Virginia, did not release any specific details about job cuts or other expense reductions. The expense reductions could include both "people expenses as well as investments in new systems," McInerney said.

Asked during Tuesday's conference call whether the company is targeting a specific dollar amount of expense reductions, McInerney said: “There are different phases of that. I think while we are still in the process of talking to our Genworth associates about that, I’d like to defer that and we will commit to give you a more broad update on that - more details - at the fourth-quarter earnings call which will be in early February.”

McInerney said there are some programs and processes that Genworth will not need to implement if the deal does not close.