UPDATE: Genworth looks to cost cutting, including possible job reductions, with China Oceanwide deal on indefinite hold

Job cuts may be on the way for Henrico County-based insurance giant Genworth Financial Inc. now that its plan to merge with a China-based investment firm is on indefinite hold.
With the long-delayed deal in limbo, Genworth is pursuing a contingency plan to raise capital that may include a partial initial public offering of stock for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
At the same time, Genworth will be looking to reduce its expenses, the company's President and CEO Thomas McInerney said on a conference call with industry analysts on Tuesday morning.
“Now, with our increased focused on our contingency plan, we are taking additional actions to reduce our expenses, which will in turn protect the long-term value of the company," McInerney said. "We do not take these actions lightly. We know that this is a challenging time for our employees. We will act with the utmost care and respect for our colleagues throughout the process."
On Monday, Genworth said it had decided not to extend its merger agreement with Beijing-based China Oceanwide Holdings Group Ltd., the investment company that agreed in October 2016 to acquire Genworth for $2.7 billion, or $5.43 per share. The closing of the acquisition has since been delayed 17 times, mostly as Genworth sought approval for the deal from numerous state and federal government insurance regulators.
China Oceanwide also needed to obtain a financing package for the deal, but that appears now to be indefinitely delayed. Both companies said the merger may still be completed if China Oceanwide can come up with the financing, but the merger also could also be terminated by either company at any time.
Genworth, which has thousands of employees in Virginia, did not release any specific details about job cuts or other expense reductions. The expense reductions could include both "people expenses as well as investments in new systems," McInerney said.
Asked during Tuesday's conference call whether the company is targeting a specific dollar amount of expense reductions, McInerney said: “There are different phases of that. I think while we are still in the process of talking to our Genworth associates about that, I’d like to defer that and we will commit to give you a more broad update on that - more details - at the fourth-quarter earnings call which will be in early February.”
McInerney said there are some programs and processes that Genworth will not need to implement if the deal does not close.
For instance, part of China Oceanwide's plan after the acquisition closed was to fund a new long-term care insurance business in the United States that would be licensed in all 50 states and would not be saddled with the legacy costs of Genworth's current long-term care business. McInerney said the cost of setting up that business is one example of an expense that would not be needed without the deal closing.
McInerney said disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as "changes in the geopolitical environment" led to additional challenges for China Oceanwide in obtaining financing for completing the deal through its lender, Hony Capital.
“COVID-19 and some of these geopolitical issues that have emerged very recently, in a matter of days, and I think have raised additional due diligence questions,” McInerney said.
Specifically, the New York Stock Exchange's decision last week to delist China's big three telecommunications companies may have raised due diligence issues for Hony Capital, McInerney said. The decision to delist the telecom companies was prompted by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump restricting Americans from investing in firms that the U.S. government suspects may funnel money to the Chinese military. On Tuesday, the NYSE reversed its decision to delist the companies.
The chairman of China Oceanwide has said he still wants to complete the acquisition of Genworth, and McInerney said he still believes the $5.43 per share acquisition price would be a good deal for Genworth shareholders.
The contingency plan includes raising capital to pay off about $1 billion in debt that the company owes this year. That could include a partial IPO for its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
“Just because of the uncertainty and how much more time it will take [to complete the deal], and the fact that we are getting closer to our debt maturities in 2021, we felt that we had no choice but to go forward with a full focus on the contingency plan," McInerney said.
But company officials said Tuesday they could not discuss details of that plan at this time because of regulatory requirements. McInerney declined to comment further beyond the company's conference call with analysts because Genworth is in a regulatory silent period prior to the release of its quarterly earnings report in February.
Genworth had about $1 billion in cash and liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020, executives said. About $340 million of that cash balance will be used to pay debt due in February.
Genworth sells home mortgage insurance that covers defaults on home loans as well as long-term care insurance, which covers nursing home and at-home care expenses. The long-term care insurance business has faced challenges in recent years because of rising costs for nursing care.
In response, Genworth has been increasing the premium costs for customers of its long-term care insurance policies. Most recently, the company got regulatory approvals for about $160 million in additional premium increases during the fourth quarter of 2020.
McInerney said Genworth "is in a much stronger financial position now than it was four years ago when we first announced the merger."
(804) 775-8123