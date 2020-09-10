UPDATE: JetBlue adding daily, nonstop flights from Richmond to L.A., Las Vegas and Tampa

The announcement comes as business travel and international travel have been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. JetBlue is focusing on expanding service in the leisure travel market, which is showing signs of recovery.

"Seven months ago, this would not have happened," said George Hoffer, a transportation economist and professor emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University. "Everybody was going full-blast and they could not get enough planes. Then, of course, everything turned around and now the leisure market has come back much better than the business [travel] market."

The success of the Richmond-to-Denver service "showed there is a market for going non-stop from Richmond to the West," Hoffer said. "Now you have got the planes and the personnel and there is a vacuum out there for getting beyond the Rockies. They [JetBlue] are taking advantage of it. There is virtually no chance that anybody else will enter this market."

In June, JetBlue announced it would add 30 new domestic routes to serve customers in markets where leisure travel and "visiting friends and relatives" travel is showing some signs of strength.

"I think the airlines are realizing that this is an extremely competitive environment," Miller said. "COVID-19 has created a new frenzy for airlines looking at where can they go next."