UPDATE: Tom Farrell dies at 66, the day after stepping down as leader of Dominion Energy

Mr. Farrell was born in Okinawa, the son of a military officer who had attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He later wrote and produced a film, "The Field of Lost Shoes," about the role of the Virginia Military Institute cadets in the Civil War Battle of New Market.

"I grew up with 'duty, honor and country,' which is the West Point motto," he told The Times-Dispatch in 2017.

Mr. Farrell was similarly devoted to UVA. He attended the university as an undergraduate and received a law degree from the UVA's School of Law. Later, he would serve as rector and a member of the board who guided both its governance and fund raising.

"Universities depend on loyal alumni," said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at UVA. "Tom Farrrell was the most loyal of the loyal. He did so much for his university, much of it quietly, behind the scenes."

Sabato taught one of Mr. Farrell's sons, Peter, who later served in the Virginia House of Delegates. His favorite picture of Mr. Farrell showed him with Peter and his brother Stuart when they were young on the Lawn in front of the Rotunda. Both later attended UVA.

"He was so happy that he was there with them," Sabato said.