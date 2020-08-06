Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market was closed for more than a day earlier this week because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, four employees were fired from their jobs because they didn’t follow company guidelines of telling the store manager they weren’t going to be at work on Wednesday so they could get tested for COVID-19.
The employees, two of whom told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that they feared they could have been exposed to the virus by the affected worker, wanted to get tested to ease their minds.
The company did not identify the employee or the person’s job at the 20,000-square-foot store at 4 N. Thompson St. The company said the person had last worked there about a week ago.
Ellwood Thompson’s closed the store around 4 p.m. Monday, and it remained closed until Wednesday morning. During that time, a deep cleaning took place to thoroughly disinfect and sanitize the store, a company spokesman said.
The company informed employees in an email about the worker who tested positive. It also notified “a handful of employees” who had been in close contact with the worker that they needed to self-isolate for 14 days, the spokesman said.
The four fired employees were not in that self-isolation group.
Nevertheless, the four workers wanted to get tested. They said they texted their supervisor either late Tuesday or early Wednesday telling that manager they would not be at work on Wednesday because they were getting tested. One of the fired workers said they didn’t get tested Tuesday because they couldn’t find a place that could provide a rapid response.
Ellwood Thompson’s, which specializes in natural and organic foods and products, confirmed the four workers were terminated for violating an internal store policy. “If you are going to be absent, you are required to call and notify the store manager. We are adhering to the policy. It is part of our handbook,” the company spokesman said.
“I have never just not shown up for work. I rarely take sick days. I was in shock honestly when I got the email saying I was fired,” said Allie Burrell, who worked in the kitchen/deli area of the store for the past six years.
“I should have communicated better,” she acknowledged. “But the bottom line comes to us losing our livelihood over communications. I felt like I have this really personal relationship with a lot of customers and all of that got ripped from under my feet for miscommunications.”
Burrell said she believed texting her immediate supervisor — who had been texting workers to let them know what was going on — was sufficient notice.
Brad Glazer-Swift, one of the store’s cooks who got fired, agreed. The same supervisor, he said, never texted back saying to contact the store manager.
He said he, Burrell and two others — all of whom work together in kitchen/deli area — decided to get tested because they were trying to be vigilant for themselves, their families, fellow workers and customers since the store’s size isn’t that big for the large number of workers it employs.
“We thought it was reasonable to believe that we could have had some contact with whoever this person is,” said Glazer-Swift, who has worked at the store for nearly two years.
Burrell said she later learned that about three or four other employees also took off to get tested, but they called the store manager, she said.
But those workers, she understood, were taking the time under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. That new law generally provides employees two weeks of paid sick leave if the worker is quarantined and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.
“If we had used that [law reference] we would not have lost our jobs,” she said. “It hardly justifies them taking away our livelihood in the middle of a pandemic. We were seeking medical diagnosis. We know we were exposed to a person who was in direct contact with the person who was tested positive.”
The store spokesman acknowledged that some workers did get tested and kept their jobs. “Those who followed protocol remained employed and are being supported by Ellwood Thompson’s.”
Even if an employee exercises his or her rights under a law, the worker still needs to follow the company’s procedures for absenteeism, said Karen Michael, an employment lawyer with Richmond-based KarenMichael PLC.
For example, if an employee is legitimately taking time under the Family and Medical Leave Act but fails to comply with the company’s policy for notifying of the absence or tardy, that worker can be disciplined for failing to follow guidelines even though the employee had rights to take the leave under the law.
“That we are in this disorienting time of the pandemic does not negate the employee’s obligations under policy nor does it negate the employer’s obligations to comply with all state and federal laws,” Michael said. “Much of this comes down to communication and everyone acting in good faith. The actual facts are usually complicated and it’s not possible to tell if anyone engaged in any misconduct unless all the facts are uncovered.”
Last month, The Market @ 25th grocery store at Nine Mile Road and North 25th Street in Church Hill also closed its store for nearly two days for a deep cleaning after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19. Five other store employees and a volunteer were instructed to self-isolate as a result.
At least 12 Richmond-area retail workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five months. The number of local store clerks testing positive could be higher; some retailers, such as Walmart, have declined to confirm cases.
Those testing positive are four Publix grocery store employees, three workers at Kroger stores, an employee at a Target and a worker at Whole Foods Market.
Why is this pretentious store broadcasting about the firing of four employees? Places everywhere are begging for help, and the unemployed are not responding because of the present unemployment compensations. Does Ellwood Thompson's think this story is going to have the unemployed clamoring to its door to be hired?
Fired the wrong people- should have disciplined supervisor for not forwarding info to manager- or advising employees they needed to contact manager directly. It is a scary time for many surrounded by a lot of confusion and misinformation.
The four employee's were aware of the rules and chose not to follow them. Any of them could have gone and been tested Monday or Tuesday. The fact they waited until the store was reopening before being tested won't fly. Employers can't test every single person every time someone in the company gets or tests positive for the virus. They have to have a reliable workforce to run the business. I feel bad that the employees lost their jobs but really folks, they have established safety rules at the store that address every one of these circumstances. They don't willy-nilly fire people. Good help is hard to find, but you can't have people making the rules as they see fit. If the employees feel they've been treated unfair they can complain or seek redress. I don't think an employment attorney will take the case based on what the attorney in the article cited. If I were the employees I would ask for a meeting with the owners, tell them your sorry and ask for your jobs back. These are not "Corporate" people running Ellwoods, they are decent, hardworking, community minded owners who really do care. Again, the rules they have in place are there for a reason. Everybody was treated the same, nobody was singled out.
Should your comment be "fired" because of incorrect grammar?
Thanks Ronnie! I'll try harder to please you in the future.
Polk - the fact that it took you that many words to try and justify it just shows how morally bankrupt the decision was.
Happy Employees —> Happy Customers —> Happy Shareholders
ALWAYS in that order
I'll take my more bankruptcy thank you!
The store manager should be fired not the workers. These overpriced places that pretend to be so progressive are mostly shams. They are all image. Maybe the will go out of business. If this doesn't do it maybe the 4 other grocery stories within walking distance will.
This is shameful conduct by Ellwood Thompson. Firing employees who feared for their health and who substantially complied with the procedures is heartless. We’re all out here trying to navigate these unfamiliar waters - employees and employers - and a little compassion would do everyone some good. The idea that the health food store of all places couldn’t muster a minimal amount of compassion Is dispiriting.
Oh, there's plenty of COVID cases in certain stores, restaurants and hospitals - and one death that I know of - but unlike Ellwood Thompson, these cases are being hushed-hushed under the rug. If only I could tell what I know.
More "anecdotal" evidence. Conservatives love to monger their fear.
Shopkeepers have huge incentives not to let sick workers interact. They lose federal subsidies if they are found to be turning a blind eye to virus precautions.
Who's going to risk that kind of money and loss of income by allowing sick workers?
Apparently Elwood Thompson is willing to risk that kind of money and loss of income by allowing sick workers... Going forward, how many employees will actually take time off to get tested if they think they’ve been exposed?
I certainly will never step foot in that place again
In today’s COVID world, a text notice of absence should suffice. Give the four workers their jobs back, ET. This action doesn’t comply with your atmosphere of generosity and caring.
Wonderful store. Love to shop there.
Try Tom Leonard's.
There are plenty of people that have worked for him that did not have such a great experience.
