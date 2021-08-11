UPDATED: Capital One and Genworth delay return-to-office plans because of delta variant; now requiring vaccinations for office access

Two of the Richmond region’s largest employers are delaying plans to return to the office and are now requiring employees to be vaccinated when they work in the office because of the rapid spread of the more contagious delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Capital One Financial Corp., the Richmond region’s largest private employer, said Wednesday that workers can return to the office under a hybrid work model starting Nov. 2, rather than its previous plans to come back Sept. 7. And when the employees at the financial services and credit card giant return to the office, those workers will be required to be vaccinated.

Henrico County-based Genworth Financial, which has thousands of employees in Virginia, also said it will push back reopening its offices from Sept. 7 until at least October. Moving forward, Genworth will require employees to be fully vaccinated to work in its offices.

“We understand that some individuals may have qualifying circumstances that prevent them from getting the vaccine, so our current plan is to allow those colleagues to continue working remotely,” Genworth spokesperson Amy Rein said.

Richard Fairbank, Capital One’s founder and CEO, said in a letter sent to employees that the company has prioritized the health and safety of its workers since the beginning of the pandemic.