UPDATED: Federal jury finds Hild guilty of all five criminal counts in bond scheme

During the trial, federal prosecutors claimed that Hild fraudulently inflated the value of Live Well Financial's portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds from 2015 to 2019 in order to induce various financial institutions into loaning more money to the company by tens of millions of dollars.

"Hild deceived a third-party pricing service by providing it with inflated marks, resulting in the pricing service publishing valuations for the bonds far in excess of market value. Lenders were hoodwinked into lending far more than they otherwise would have," Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Strauss, said in a statement.

"The house of cards came crashing down with the unwinding of Live Well and the revelation to lenders that the bond portfolio had been overvalued by $200 million," he said.

The scheme allowed Live Well to grow its bond portfolio from 20 bonds with a value of about $50 million in 2014 to approximately 50 bonds with a value of more than $500 million by the end of 2016. In May 2019, Live Well wrote down the value of its portfolio by over $200 million.

Live Well financed the acquisition and growth of its bond portfolio through a series of loans in which Live Well used its bond portfolio as collateral.