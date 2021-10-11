Vafa Akhavan named CEO of World Pediatric Project

World Pediatric Project, a Henrico County-based nonprofit that treats critically ill children, on Monday announced the appointment of Vafa Akhavan as its new CEO.
Akhavan succeeds interim CEO Brian Shaw. He takes over Oct. 25.
Akhavan comes to WPP from a role as president and senior adviser at NueBridge Ltd., a global consultancy of operating executives serving corporate and private equity clients. He previously was CEO of Forum Corp., a leadership development consultancy in Boston, and global vice president of McGraw-Hill’s information and media segment in New York.
“Vafa is the right leader for World Pediatric Project at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Brian Clare, chair of World Pediatric Project’s board of directors, in a news release on Monday. “It’s important we have someone in the CEO role with the knowledge and experience of tackling complex challenges in global organizations to help us reach and heal even more children in the coming years. We’re excited for the energy and vision Vafa brings to WPP and how he can help build on the successes of the last 20 years.”
Since 2001, WPP has sent pediatric diagnostic and surgical teams to low-resource countries in the Caribbean and Central America. It has provided children with access to critical care through hospitals in the U.S. and international partners, mobilizing more than $160 million in services through in-kind contributions and supply donations to reach more than 15,000 children.
“This is an incredible opportunity for contributing to what can only be considered the strategic imperative of our time, transforming the future through children,” Akhavan said. “It is an honor to be a part of an organization and team that has such considerable impact in the lives of children, families, and communities.”
Akhavan serves on the board of directors of Children Believe, a global nonprofit focused on the health and well-being of children in underserved communities.
Akhavan’s appointment comes after a six-month search by a committee led by Dr. Donna Brown, a member of World Pediatric Project’s board and longtime medical volunteer, and executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.
“Vafa brings a genuine love for people, a compassion for meaningful work, and an ease of conversation that is instantly welcoming,” Brown said. “Throughout our search, we contacted a diverse and international field of more than 150 prospective candidates. Vafa’s strong background of leading and working in a variety of industries and his global connections, along with a long history of relationship building, are skills that have made him stand out in this process and that make him the right fit during this unique time in WPP’s history.
“We look forward to his leadership as we take WPP to the next level.”