Vafa Akhavan named CEO of World Pediatric Project

World Pediatric Project, a Henrico County-based nonprofit that treats critically ill children, on Monday announced the appointment of Vafa Akhavan as its new CEO.

Akhavan succeeds interim CEO Brian Shaw. He takes over Oct. 25.

Akhavan comes to WPP from a role as president and senior adviser at NueBridge Ltd., a global consultancy of operating executives serving corporate and private equity clients. He previously was CEO of Forum Corp., a leadership development consultancy in Boston, and global vice president of McGraw-Hill’s information and media segment in New York.

“Vafa is the right leader for World Pediatric Project at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Brian Clare, chair of World Pediatric Project’s board of directors, in a news release on Monday. “It’s important we have someone in the CEO role with the knowledge and experience of tackling complex challenges in global organizations to help us reach and heal even more children in the coming years. We’re excited for the energy and vision Vafa brings to WPP and how he can help build on the successes of the last 20 years.”