Virginia Commonwealth University’s health system has a new leader.
The university and VCU Health System announced Wednesday that Dr. Arthur L. Kellermann will start Oct. 1 as senior vice president for health sciences at VCU and CEO of VCU Health System.
He replaces Peter Buckley, who has served as the interim chief since former CEO Marsha Rappley's January retirement. Rappley led the health system from August 2015 until January.
Her permanent replacement comes to VCU from the F. Edward Hébert School of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., where Kellermann has served as dean since 2013. The school is the leadership academy for military health and the U.S. Public Health Service.
“Art Kellermann is the ideal combination of one of the nation's top medical academics as well as an astute and effective administrator," VCU President Michael Rao said in a statement. "He has a strong record of being an effective leader who can articulate an inspiring vision and put it into action, executing the policies and practices that benefit the institution and its people — patients, students, team members."
Kellermann will lead VCU's schools of medicine, nursing, pharmacy and dentistry, the College of Health Professions, VCU Health System hospitals and outpatient clinics. He'll also run the VCU Medical Center, the Massey Cancer Center and the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
Before leading the public medicine school, Kellermann worked for Rand Corp., an independent, nonprofit research organization, and was a professor of emergency medicine at Emory University. Kellermann is an alum of Rhodes College, Emory University and the University of Washington.
“I am drawn to VCU because of its commitment to the community, the commonwealth and our country. It is an institution that is open to all and plays a pivotal role in the delivery of health care with unique and critical services,” Kellermann said in a statement.
Buckley, the dean of VCU's medical school, will continue to serve as interim senior vice president for health sciences and CEO of VCU Health System until Kellermann starts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.