VCU survey shows racial and economic disparities have worsened during COVID-19

The economic gap between white workers and workers of color has widened during the pandemic, as well as the wealth gap between lower income Virginians and those with higher incomes, according to a recent study by Virginia Commonwealth University and research from economists.
A survey conducted by VCU's L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, backs other research showing disparities in the economic impact of COVID-19, in part because of differences in remote-work job options among different demographic groups.
The VCU survey conducted in early July showed that a majority of adults in Virginia reported that no one in their household experienced personal financial hardship in the past three months due to the pandemic. However, among Virginians that did have job losses, about 30% of African-American households reported having a member of their household who lost a job, or who was placed on furlough, or had their work pay or hours reduced. That was twice the rate of white households at 15%.
Asian and Hispanic respondents reported job losses, furloughs or pay and hour reductions almost as frequently as African-Americans, at 26% and 23% respectively, the Wilder School reported.
The survey of 842 adult Virginia residents was conducted by the Wilder School's Research Institute for Social Equity for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
The survey also showed a difference in impact based on household income.
Households with incomes of less than $50,000 a year were most likely to have a member who has experienced either job or pay loss as a result of COVID-19. Almost one-third of those households - about 30% - reported a loss of job and income, compared with 11% of households making $50,000 to $100,000 a year, and 17% of households making $100,000 or more per year.
Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, a distinguished professor at the school, said the survey results show how racial and economic disparities that existed before COVID-19 have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
"If you look at the people who have been furloughed and the people who are losing their jobs...you see that the people who are most affected are the people who are most traditionally affected in terms of education and jobs," Wilder said.
Wilder said it shows the need for more resources for education and job-training for people in racial and economically disadvantaged groups, as well as ongoing relief from housing evictions.
The VCU survey coheres with other economic data.
The gap between the unemployment rate of Black and white people and the rate between Hispanic and white people varied over the past decade before the COVID-19 recession started in February 2020, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics compiled in April by Chmura Economics and Analytics, a research firm in Richmond.
In early 2021, the unemployment rate for black workers exceeded the jobless rate of white employees by a ratio of 1.8-to-1, while the jobless rate for Hispanics surpassed the white unemployment rate by a ratio of 1.5-to-1, Chmura reported.
That gap has widened since August 2019, before the COVD-19 pandemic and when the jobless rate was at historic lows. At the time, the unemployment rate for black workers was higher than the white jobless rate by a ratio of 1.5-to-1 while the ratio for Hispanics was 1.2-to-1.
That same month is when the unemployment rate was 5.2% for Blacks, 4.2% for Hispanics and 3.4% for whites.
The U.S. jobless rate in July was 5.4%. For African-Americans, the rate stood at 8.2%. It was 6.6% for Hispanics and 4.8% for whites.
During the height of the pandemic last year, the U.S. unemployment rate soared to 16.7% for African-Americans, 18.9% for Hispanics and 14.1% for whites.
"Part of the issue here is the occupations that are capable of remote work tend to require a two-year degree or higher," said Christine Chmura, CEO and chief economist at Richmond-based Chmura Economics and Analytics. "There are demographic implications from that."
Chmura noted that African-Americans account for 12.7% of all workers but just 7.4% of workers in occupations with remote-work options. Hispanic workers account for 17.3% workers but only 9% with remote-work occupations.
White people make up 77.1% of all workers but 76.5% of jobs with remote-work options.
Fewer women are participating in the workforce, the National Women’s Law Center says, than they have in the last three decades.
The unemployment rate was even higher for adult African-American women — 7.6% of whom were unemployed in July than it was for white men and white women.
