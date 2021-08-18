VCU survey shows racial and economic disparities have worsened during COVID-19

The survey also showed a difference in impact based on household income.

Households with incomes of less than $50,000 a year were most likely to have a member who has experienced either job or pay loss as a result of COVID-19. Almost one-third of those households - about 30% - reported a loss of job and income, compared with 11% of households making $50,000 to $100,000 a year, and 17% of households making $100,000 or more per year.

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, a distinguished professor at the school, said the survey results show how racial and economic disparities that existed before COVID-19 have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

"If you look at the people who have been furloughed and the people who are losing their jobs...you see that the people who are most affected are the people who are most traditionally affected in terms of education and jobs," Wilder said.

Wilder said it shows the need for more resources for education and job-training for people in racial and economically disadvantaged groups, as well as ongoing relief from housing evictions.

The VCU survey coheres with other economic data.