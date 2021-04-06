VCU's business school dean is leaving to take a job in California

The dean of the business school at Virginia Commonwealth University is leaving to take similar university job in California

Ed Grier will become dean of the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University in California.

He leaves his VCU post effective July 1.

Grier, 66, has been dean since March 2010, joining VCU after working 28 years on three continents for The Walt Disney Co. including serving three years as president of Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

"I will deeply miss the VCU community," Grier wrote to VCU School of Business faculty and staff. "We have celebrated many successes together during the past decade. I look forward to watching the School of Business achieve national prominence as it emerges from the wake of COVID."

Taking the job at Santa Clara University, Grier said, would enable him to help advance a business school that is located near start-ups and tech giants in Silicon Valley.

“This is a great opportunity for Ed to return to California, and his new appointment is indicative of the stellar quality of our leadership and the recognition of VCU on a national stage,” VCU President Michael Rao said in a statement.