After facing budget cuts over the past nine years, the Virginia Employment Commission’s unemployment insurance division has had to quickly hire people over the last few months and log thousands of hours of overtime because of massive unemployment filings across the state, the agency’s commissioner said.
“Since the pandemic was declared in March, staff members at the VEC have worked tirelessly to manage the influx of unemployment claims,” VEC Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess said in a letter sent Thursday to more than 40 Virginia General Assembly members who expressed concerns about mounting delays and problems with fulfilling unemployment claims.
“We appreciate and share your concern for those Virginians who have reported difficulties in obtaining benefits and in reaching a member of the commission [VEC] staff,” Hess said.
A letter sent to Hess this week by 34 members of the House of Delegates and nine senators — all of them Democrats — said the lawmakers have heard from more than 10,000 people in the last month with questions about delays in unemployment claims.
The legislators asked the VEC to conduct a review of its systems and reform its policies.
Officials with the VEC said this week that the agency has had more than 1 million claims for unemployment benefits since January as businesses across the state shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of unemployment insurance claims surpassed all initial claims for benefits filed from mid-2014 through 2019, VEC officials said. The pandemic hit suddenly after years of historically low unemployment in Virginia.
In her letter, Hess said the agency’s unemployment insurance division — which relies on federal funding — had its budget cut by more than 40% since 2011.
“This coincided with a period of record low unemployment,” Hess said. “As a result of these budget reductions, the agency also was forced to lay off staff and sell buildings to maintain core operations.”
In the past four months, VEC employees have averaged more than 13,000 hours of overtime per month, Hess said.
The agency has increased staffing in its unemployment insurance division from 432 to more than 700, and increased call center staffing from 82 to more than 450, Hess said.
The VEC’s call center staff answered an average of 28,000 calls per week in June, Hess said. “We are now capable of answering 60,000 per week. That number continues to increase as we hire more staff members.”
Even so, laid-off workers calling the state’s toll-free number to set up claims still either can’t get through or wait for hours on hold. The online reporting system, which the state tells applicants that they should use to file their claims, continues to show stress.
A spokeswoman for Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, whose office drafted the initial letter, said the legislators were reviewing Hess’ response.
In 2017, the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission was directed to review the VEC’s operations and performance. However, that review has not started because other studies were given higher priority.
“In the meantime, the VEC has undertaken significant efforts to improve delivery of services, streamline processes and better serve the public while still operating within the complex framework of state and federal laws,” Hess said. “We have expanded call-center facilities, initiated third-party technology partnerships and begun a modernization of our digital platforms.”
