Village Bank to open a branch in Scott's Addition

Village Bank plans to open a branch in Richmond's Scott's Addition.
The branch would be on the first floor of The Nest apartment building at 3117 W. Marshall St., the Chesterfield County-based bank announced.
It should open during the first quarter of 2021, pending final regulatory approval.
The branch would be the first commercial tenant in the 118-unit The Nest apartment building on West Marshall Street between Summit and Highpoint avenues. The apartments, which opened to its first tenants about a month ago, are built on top of two levels of a parking deck.
“Scott’s Addition and the surrounding area provide excellent access to a vibrant and growing market," Jay Hendricks, the bank's president and CEO, said in a statement.
Village Bank would join a couple of banks in Scott's Addition, including the nearby M&T Bank branch at West Broad Street and Highpoint Avenue.
The new Village Bank branch will offer personal and business banking services as well as full service residential mortgages.
With the opening of the Scott’s Addition branch, Village Bank will close its branch at 1650 Willow Lawn Dr. in Henrico County, located about two miles west of the planned Scott's Addition location. The Willow Lawn branch also should close during the first quarter.
"We have a great base of current business customers, as well as existing Willow Lawn customers located in the general area. As such, we anticipate minimal disruption with the Willow Lawn closure as the branch is situated between our Forest Office Park branch and the new Scott’s Addition branch,” Hendricks said.
Village Bank has nine branch offices in the region.
