Village Bank to open a branch in Scott's Addition

Village Bank plans to open a branch in Richmond's Scott's Addition.

The branch would be on the first floor of The Nest apartment building at 3117 W. Marshall St., the Chesterfield County-based bank announced.

It should open during the first quarter of 2021, pending final regulatory approval.

The branch would be the first commercial tenant in the 118-unit The Nest apartment building on West Marshall Street between Summit and Highpoint avenues. The apartments, which opened to its first tenants about a month ago, are built on top of two levels of a parking deck.

“Scott’s Addition and the surrounding area provide excellent access to a vibrant and growing market," Jay Hendricks, the bank's president and CEO, said in a statement.

Village Bank would join a couple of banks in Scott's Addition, including the nearby M&T Bank branch at West Broad Street and Highpoint Avenue.

The new Village Bank branch will offer personal and business banking services as well as full service residential mortgages.