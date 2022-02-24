Virginia ABC stores returning to normal business hours March 1

Virginia ABC stores will return to normal business hours starting March 1.
All stores will open by 10 a.m. every day, apart from some stores which regularly open later on Sundays. Store closing times vary by store and will remain the same.
For roughly a month since Jan. 24, Virginia ABC stores were opening late at noon in response to COVID-19 and staffing issues. Those issues have now been resolved, according to Virginia ABC.
“With COVID-19 case numbers once again falling in Virginia, we are now able to return to our normal operating hours,” Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC, said in a statement. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”