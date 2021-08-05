Virginia board hears differing opinions on proposed changes to the state's COVID-19 workplace rules

Virginia's rules requiring employers to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace technically still remain in place, though many businesses continue to urge a full repeal.

And Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed that businesses in compliance with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards should be considered compliant with the state rules.

Virginia's Safety and Health Codes Board, which adopted the permanent workplace standards in January, is considering amending or repealing the rules.

The board held a public hearing on Thursday about proposed changes but did not take any action. Another meeting is being planned for later this month, though no date has been set.

Several major business and trade groups urged the board to eliminate or change the rules, while two worker advocacy organizations urged keeping them in place or at least ensuring that the rules remain stronger than CDC recommendations. The rules also run counter to the guidance from the CDC and Northam’s rescission of the emergency order.