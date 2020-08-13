Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Blue Ridge Bank plan merger to create state's fourth largest community bank

The parent company of Virginia Commonwealth Bank is planning to combine with Blue Ridge Bankshares in an all-stock merger that would create the fourth largest community bank in Virginia with $2.4 billion in assets.

Henrico County-based Bay Banks of Virginia Inc. announced the planned merger with Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., the parent of Blue Ridge Bank, on Thursday.

The companies said the boards of both holding companies have unanimously approved the deal. Shareholders will have to vote on the merger, which also requires regulatory approval. The companies said they plan to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021.

Terms of the merger agreement call for Bay Banks shareholders to receive 0.50 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of Bay Banks common stock they own. Bay Banks shareholders would own 54% of the combined company while Blue Ridge shareholders would own 46%.

The combined company and bank would operate under the Blue Ridge name and trade under the ticker symbol "BRBS" on the New York Stock Exchange.

The holding company will have its headquarters in Charlottesville, but the Blue Ridge Bank subsidiary will be based in Henrico.