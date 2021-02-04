Virginia Community Capital gets grant to help support minority- and women-owned businesses in the Richmond region

A new loan program will provide $1 million in loans for women- and minority-owned small businesses in the Richmond region.

Virginia Community Capital announced Thursday that Wells Fargo & Co. is providing the money over two years though its Open for Business program, which is designed to support the financing needs of minority- and women-owned small businesses to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the loans, the program includes $500,000 in funding to be allocated toward forgiving interest and loan payments to small- and minority-owned businesses and lending to COVID-impacted organizations.

Eligible businesses are minority or women-owned in business for at least 18 months in the cities of Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the counties of Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Goochland and New Kent.

Virginia Community Capital is a nonprofit community development financial institution based in Richmond. Business can apply at vacommunitycapital.org.

The loans generally will be in the $50,000 to $250,000 range.