Virginia Community Capital gets grant to help support minority- and women-owned businesses in the Richmond region

A new loan program will provide $1 million in loans for women- and minority-owned small businesses in the Richmond region.
Virginia Community Capital announced Thursday that Wells Fargo & Co. is providing the money over two years though its Open for Business program, which is designed to support the financing needs of minority- and women-owned small businesses to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the loans, the program includes $500,000 in funding to be allocated toward forgiving interest and loan payments to small- and minority-owned businesses and lending to COVID-impacted organizations.
Eligible businesses are minority or women-owned in business for at least 18 months in the cities of Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and the counties of Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Powhatan, Goochland and New Kent.
Virginia Community Capital is a nonprofit community development financial institution based in Richmond. Business can apply at vacommunitycapital.org.
The loans generally will be in the $50,000 to $250,000 range.
“Virginia Community Capital and our family of social enterprises believe equitable access to capital and knowledge for all is right and good, and this funding allows us to get straight to work supporting minority and women-owned small businesses,” said Wayne Waldrop, president of VCC's lending and community innovation. “We are incredibly thankful to Wells Fargo for their trust in our team to deploy these funds and support services to the organizations in Virginia that need it most.”
Jane Henderson, Virginia Community Capital's president and chief executive officer, is retiring this year.
Henderson is the founding executive director of VCC, leading the organization since it was created in 2006.
"After 15 years as president and CEO of VCC, I believe the time is right to pass the torch to our next visionary leader," she said, noting that VCC is financially strong, the board of directors is experienced, and the organization has a strong culture that has been entrenched in the past 15 years.
Henderson has worked for 40 years in the banking industry. Her banking career includes 29 years spent in community development finance.
VCC said it has retained recruiting firm Phillips Oppenheim to start a nationwide search for a new leader immediately.
After an anticipated four- to six-month recruiting process, Henderson will remain available to VCC’s new CEO to ensure a smooth transition.
