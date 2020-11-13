Virginia Council of CEOs opens up to membership to top executives across the state

The Virginia Council of CEOs, an organization of chief executives for small- and medium-size businesses, is expanding the geographic reach of its membership.

The council, founded in 2000, has about 230 CEOs as members, but its membership has been limited to executives in the Richmond and Charlottesville regions.

The group is now opening up membership to chief executives from across the state, said Scot McRoberts, its executive director.

The rising use of virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic is one factor in that decision. While the organization is best known for a quarterly economic outlook survey conducted among its members, one of its main membership benefits is its CEO “peer roundtable” groups that meet regularly so that top executives can privately discuss business issues and share ideas. The council has more than 20 roundtable groups.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, those meetings have gone virtual.

“We had to adapt overnight to meet virtually, and that has worked well,” McRoberts said. “During the last eight months, we formed three new CEO roundtables, meeting virtually, never having met in person.”