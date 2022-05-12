Virginia Credit Union opening new Carytown branch in June

Virginia Credit Union will open a new branch location at the Carytown Place Shopping Center next month.

The credit union will occupy a 1,100-square-foot space at 10 N. Nansemond St. next to The Fresh Market and Petco. The new branch, which will be smaller than its other branches, will include a 24-hour ATM that will allow users to make payments on cards and loans and transfer funds between accounts.

“A smaller branch footprint enables us to be available to more members in more parts of the Richmond area. We’re excited about introducing that concept with our Carytown branch,” said Chris Shockley, President and CEO of Virginia Credit Union.

The new branch, which opens June 13, will be the institution's 20th retail location.