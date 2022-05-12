 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Virginia Credit Union opening new Carytown branch in June

  • 0
20160829_MBZ_COVRp02

Chris Shockley (right), CEO of Virginia Credit Union at the Glenside Drive branch. August 18, 2016

 Clement Britt

Virginia Credit Union will open a new branch location at the Carytown Place Shopping Center next month.

The credit union will occupy a 1,100-square-foot space at 10 N. Nansemond St. next to The Fresh Market and Petco. The new branch, which will be smaller than its other branches, will include a 24-hour ATM that will allow users to make payments on cards and loans and transfer funds between accounts.

“A smaller branch footprint enables us to be available to more members in more parts of the Richmond area. We’re excited about introducing that concept with our Carytown branch,” said Chris Shockley, President and CEO of Virginia Credit Union.

The new branch, which opens June 13, will be the institution's 20th retail location.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are some money traps and how to avoid them

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News