Virginia's hospitals fell to ninth-safest in the country, according to The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that grades hospitals on a semiannual basis. Last fall, Virginia placed second.

Roughly 40% of Virginia hospitals received an A grade, down from more than half in late 2022.

Leapfrog cited a nationwide increase in hospital-associated infections that rose during the pandemic and has remained high. The nonprofit measures the rate of patients contracting staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), infections near central lines, and urinary tract infections from catheters.

The rise in infections "should stop hospitals in their tracks — infections like these can be life or death for some patients," said Lea Binder, CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Among hospitals owned by Bon Secours, Memorial Regional Medical Center received an A. St. Mary's Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center got B's. Southside Medical Center received a C. Richmond Community Hospital did not receive a grade after scoring an A last fall.

Among hospitals owned by HCA Healthcare, Henrico Doctors', Parham Doctors', Retreat Doctors' and TriCities Hospitals all received an A. Chippenham and Johnston-Willis medical centers received B's.

"Patient safety is of utmost importance to our hospitals," said Elizabeth Mikula, HCA vice president, in a statement.

VCU Medical Center, the largest hospital in Richmond, did not receive a grade. VCU has not reported data of late because the hospital recently switched to a new electronic health record, a spokesperson for the health system said. VCU received a temporary exemption from reporting from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

VCU Medical Center has been named the No. 1 hospital in Richmond by U.S. News & World Report for the past 12 years.

Leapfrog considers a number of factors, including how well a hospital staffs its intensive care unit, how many nurses it employs, how often patients contract infections at the hospital, and the death rate of surgery patients with serious treatable conditions.

A number of factors influenced the grades of Virginia hospitals, a spokesperson for Leapfrog said, including increases in infections and decreases in patient experience.

Leapfrog is billed as the only hospital ratings system based entirely on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients.

Nationwide, roughly 30% of hospitals received an A; a quarter of hospitals received a B; and about 40% got a C. A small percentage received a grade of D or F.

Inside Children's Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University new tower 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_05 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_14 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_12 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_16 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_10 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_07 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_17 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_09 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_02 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_03 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_15 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_13 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_11 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_08 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_06 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_01 032323-rtd-met-hospital-ER_04