Virginia moves toward changing its rules on workplace COVID-19 safety

Northam had previously called for the board to revisit the rules, proposing that businesses in compliance with CDC standards should be considered compliant with the state rules.

Some business organizations such as the Virginia chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business and the Virginia Retail Federation had pushed for a full repeal of the rules.

"We have found that the CDC recommendations is what employers have been following," said Nicole Riley, Virginia state director of the NFIB. "They are more comfortable with that, and that is what they know. The awareness is much higher on what CDC guidelines are than another state regulation."

The changes, she said, "will help businesses because if they are following CDC [recommendations] then there is a really good chance that they are compliant with the [state] permanent standard."

The change to the rules doesn't necessarily mean that masks are no longer needed to be worn in workplaces, because the CDC has recommended that even fully vaccinated people continue to wear a masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission of the virus.