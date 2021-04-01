Virginia National Bankshares completes merger with Fauquier Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. completed its combination with Fauquier Bankshares Inc. in a deal called a merger of equals.

The merger was completed Thursday.

The combined company, which will operate under the Virginia National brand name, has about $1.7 billion in total assets and about $1.5 billion in total deposits.

Shares in Virginia National Bankshares' also has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will begin trading Monday under the ticker symbol VABK.

Virginia National Bankshares, the holding company for Virginia National Bank, operates four branches in Charlottesville and one in Winchester. The bank plans to open its first branch in the Richmond region on Roseneath Road across from the Scott’s View apartment complex.

Fauquier Bankshares, the holding company for The Fauquier Bank, has 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties. Those branches will operate as The Fauquier Bank, a division of Virginia National Bank, until systems are converted in July.