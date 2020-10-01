Virginia National Bankshares plans to merge with Fauquier Bankshares

Two community banks in Virginia are planning to merge, with the combined company having about $1.6 billion in total assets.

Charlottesville-based Virginia National Bankshares Corp., which plans to open a branch in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition later this year or early next year, would combine with Fauquier Bankshares Inc.

The combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, subject to approval of both companies’ shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

After the merger, the combined company will operate under the Virginia National brand. It also will accelerate current market expansions in Richmond and Northern Virginia.

“It is a rare opportunity to have two well-respected community banks of equal size in attractive markets put their individual missions aside to join forces in order to improve the experience of clients and employees and accelerate the returns of their shareholders,” said Glenn W. Rust, president and CEO of Virginia National Bankshares.