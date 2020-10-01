Virginia National Bankshares plans to merge with Fauquier Bankshares

Two community banks in Virginia are planning to merge, with the combined company having about $1.6 billion in total assets.
Charlottesville-based Virginia National Bankshares Corp., which plans to open a branch in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition later this year or early next year, would combine with Fauquier Bankshares Inc.
The combination is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021, subject to approval of both companies’ shareholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
After the merger, the combined company will operate under the Virginia National brand. It also will accelerate current market expansions in Richmond and Northern Virginia.
“It is a rare opportunity to have two well-respected community banks of equal size in attractive markets put their individual missions aside to join forces in order to improve the experience of clients and employees and accelerate the returns of their shareholders,” said Glenn W. Rust, president and CEO of Virginia National Bankshares.
Virginia National Bankshares, the holding company for Virginia National Bank, operates four branches in Charlottesville and one in Winchester. The bank plans to open its first branch in the Richmond region on Roseneath Road across from the Scott’s View apartment complex.
Fauquier Bankshares, the holding company for The Fauquier Bank, has 11 banking offices in Fauquier and Prince William counties.
The combined company would have about $1.4 billion in total deposits, $1.3 billion in loans and more than $1.0 billion in assets under management based as of June 30.
Under the terms of the merger deal, Fauquier shareholders will receive 0.6750 shares of Virginia National common stock for each share of Fauquier common stock held. After the merger, Virginia National shareholders will own about 51.4% of the combined company while Fauquier shareholders will own about 48.6%.
ggilligan@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6379