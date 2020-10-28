Virginia Port Authority hires new CEO who is a global transportation industry veteran

“The goal is to take these collective assets and put them to work to the benefit of customers and cargo owners while attracting new business, jobs and economic investment to Virginia,” Edwards said in a statement.

Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement that Edwards’ experience and track record will ensure the Port of Virginia can build upon its strong foundation. “Bringing Stephen on board sends a strong message that the port will continue to be a powerful economic engine for Virginia, helping attract new businesses and anchoring a healthy maritime trade industry on our shores,” the governor said.

Barry DuVal, president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber, said he looked forward to working with Edwards, who has more than 20 years of experience in the maritime industry.

DuVal also applauded Reinhart for his years of service. “Replacing someone like John Reinhart is no easy task — his leadership since 2014 has elevated the port’s standing in both domestic and international trade,” DuVal said in a statement.