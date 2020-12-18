Virginia’s jobless rate dropped in November to 4.9%

The jobless rate in Virginia fell in November from October as more people joined the labor force last month.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.9% in November, down from 5.3% in October and 6.2% in September, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday.

But it was still significantly higher than the 2.7% jobless rate from a year ago in November.

Virginia’s jobless rate continued to be below the national rate, which stood at 6.7% last month.

Unemployment rates were lower in 25 states and the District of Columbia, higher in seven states, and stable in 18 states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Total nonfarm payroll employment in Virginia increased by 8,100 to 3,008,600. Private-sector employment increased by 13,800 jobs in November, while public-sector payrolls dropped by 5,700 jobs.

Employment rose from October in six of 11 major industry sectors, declined in four sectors, and was unchanged in one.

The largest job gain occurred in the professional and business services sector, which saw an increase of 6,800 jobs to 757,000.