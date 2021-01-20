Virginia set to implement permanent standards for COVID-19 workplace safety

Virginia is set to adopt workplace safety standards for COVID-19 prevention that will be in place at least until Gov. Ralph Northam's state of emergency declaration is lifted.
Virginia's Safety and Health Codes Board last week voted 9-4 to maintain a list of emergency workplace safety rules that were adopted last year as temporary, mandatory COVID-19 prevention measures. Virginia initially approved the regulations in July, becoming the first state in the nation to do so.
The board's vote technically makes the rules permanent, but the requirements could be lifted after Northam declares an end to the state of emergency.
The permanent rules roughly match the temporary ones adopted last year with some changes. The regulations split workplaces into "low," "medium" "high" and "high-risk" depending on the likelihood of COVID exposures.
Among other rules, businesses must require employees who are in regular contact with the public to wear masks while providing hand sanitizer and also cleaning common areas in workplaces regularly. All but low-risk businesses must provide COVID-19 prevention training to employees and must notify employees when someone at a work site tests positive.
The rules were being reviewed by the Northam administration this week and will be published before they go into effect.
The regulations were backed by worker advocacy and union organizations but opposed by a coalition of more than 30 business organizations that include that Virginia Manufacturers Association, the Virginia Retail Federation, the Virginia Agribusiness Council and the National Federal of Independent Businesses.
Organizations backing the regulations said they have helped protect workers and help lift consumer confidence that businesses are safe to visit.
“Without the consumers and the workers, companies will not thrive," Doris Crouse-Mays, president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, a labor group, said during a public hearing on the permanent rules on Jan. 5. "With these standards in place there is an increase in consumer confidence, because customers will not just feel safe but know they are safe as they frequent their favorite businesses.”
The business organizations said that the permanent standards are "one-size-fits all" rules that have imposed costly burdens on many businesses that do not need them. The opponents said the regulations should at least have a sunset clause that puts a specific date on when they will expire.
In a survey conducted in December by the National Federal of Independent Businesses, about one in four small businesses said they might have to close if economic conditions do not improve over the next six months, said Nicole Riley, the organization's state director.
"If we want to talk about making sure small business is thriving, setting a permanent standard is not going to help," Riley said. "That is just going to add to the cost of trying to come out of this situation."
(804) 775-8123