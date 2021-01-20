Virginia set to implement permanent standards for COVID-19 workplace safety

The regulations were backed by worker advocacy and union organizations but opposed by a coalition of more than 30 business organizations that include that Virginia Manufacturers Association, the Virginia Retail Federation, the Virginia Agribusiness Council and the National Federal of Independent Businesses.

Organizations backing the regulations said they have helped protect workers and help lift consumer confidence that businesses are safe to visit.

“Without the consumers and the workers, companies will not thrive," Doris Crouse-Mays, president of the Virginia AFL-CIO, a labor group, said during a public hearing on the permanent rules on Jan. 5. "With these standards in place there is an increase in consumer confidence, because customers will not just feel safe but know they are safe as they frequent their favorite businesses.”

The business organizations said that the permanent standards are "one-size-fits all" rules that have imposed costly burdens on many businesses that do not need them. The opponents said the regulations should at least have a sunset clause that puts a specific date on when they will expire.