Virginia takes steps to avoid higher unemployment insurance taxes for businesses hit by the pandemic

State officials said that will protect Virginia businesses from having to pay an additional $200 million to replenish the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.

Northam signed the General Assembly's special session budget that included $210 million to partly replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund.

That means Virginia is using federal stimulus money to help pay down what it has borrowed to cover unemployment claims.

The state''s unemployment insurance trust fund stood at nearly $1.5 billion in March after a long period of historically low unemployment rates for the state.

However, since COVID-19 forced businesses across the state to close and layoff employees, the unemployment insurance fund has been drained and the state has had to borrow almost $150 million in federal government dollars to pay for unemployment claims.

In July, officials had projected a $750 million deficit by the end of December for the unemployment insurance trust fund. The projected deficit has not been as severe as that because the state's economy has performed better than expected and the jobless rate has declined from historic highs since the early stages of the pandemic, said Aubrey Layne, Virginia's secretary of finance.