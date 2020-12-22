Virginia takes steps to avoid higher unemployment insurance taxes for businesses hit by the pandemic

Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday took steps to prevent Virginia businesses hit hardest by the pandemic from having to pay extra taxes to help shore up the state's depleted unemployment insurance trust fund, which has been drained because of jobless benefits paid to hundreds of thousands of Virginians who lost their jobs.
Northam issued an executive order that requires the Virginia Employment Commission to freeze potential increases in unemployment insurance tax rates in 2021 for businesses by holding them harmless for layoffs that occurred during the pandemic.
“Since the start of this pandemic, the Commonwealth [of Virginia] has distributed more than $9.7 billion in benefits to hundreds of thousands of Virginians, helping them get through these hard times,” Northam said in a statement. “I am proud of what the Virginia Employment Commission has been able to accomplish, but there is still unprecedented need. In the face of federal inaction, these changes will put more of our unemployment insurance funding into the hands of unemployed workers and small business owners who desperately need it.”
Typically businesses that lay off workers can face higher unemployment insurance costs, which are calculated each January based on an employer's particular account and business history in the previous July-to-June fiscal year.
The change, announced Tuesday, is temporary but it will prevent businesses from being penalized if they laid off workers between April through June.
State officials said that will protect Virginia businesses from having to pay an additional $200 million to replenish the state's unemployment insurance trust fund.
Northam signed the General Assembly's special session budget that included $210 million to partly replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund.
That means Virginia is using federal stimulus money to help pay down what it has borrowed to cover unemployment claims.
The state''s unemployment insurance trust fund stood at nearly $1.5 billion in March after a long period of historically low unemployment rates for the state.
However, since COVID-19 forced businesses across the state to close and layoff employees, the unemployment insurance fund has been drained and the state has had to borrow almost $150 million in federal government dollars to pay for unemployment claims.
In July, officials had projected a $750 million deficit by the end of December for the unemployment insurance trust fund. The projected deficit has not been as severe as that because the state's economy has performed better than expected and the jobless rate has declined from historic highs since the early stages of the pandemic, said Aubrey Layne, Virginia's secretary of finance.
"This does not make it completely whole, but what it does allow us to do is to not raise employers' rates that they pay" into the trust fund, Layne said. "This will pay down that borrowing, and it will give us a little bit of cushion. Hopefully, the economy will improve as we go forward with vaccinations."
The Virginia chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a trade organization for small businesses, praised the decision Tuesday.
"This is definitely a good step forward in trying to address some of the challenges that small businesses are facing," said Nicole Riley, the NFIB"s state director. "This will be relief to some of the small businesses that have been hard hit by the pandemic."
Layne said the state may still have to borrow money to pay for unemployment claims as the pandemic continues. "It depends on how quickly things progress with vaccinations and how quickly business comes back," Layne said.
Northam's executive order also directed the Virginia Employment Commission to immediately begin distributing benefit payments to thousands of unemployment insurance applicants whose claims have been delayed in the agency's determination process.
However, the VEC will continue to review claims for eligibility, Northam's office said. "If deemed ineligible, applicants will be required to return the funds pursuant to state and federal law," governor's office said.
Northam's budget proposal also includes nearly $15 million to support technology upgrades and additional customer service staff at the Virginia Employment Commission, which has faced an unprecedented number of claims for unemployment benefits that has put a strain on the agency's ability to respond.
