Virginia is planning to give $70 million in grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations around the state whose operations were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced the funding Monday through a program called the Rebuild VA economic recovery fund, which is aimed at providing funds for small businesses that may not have had access to money from previous federal government coronavirus relief programs.
The funding is coming from federal money supplied to states for coronavirus relief. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded to as many as 7,000 applicants across the state to cover eligible business expenses.
“It’s clear that our COVID-19 economic recovery is going to be a marathon, not a sprint, and this puts great pressure on our small businesses to make costly, unexpected adjustments, from paid sick leave to purchasing PPE,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It is our goal that Rebuild VA will help ease the burden on small businesses, which are the livelihood of many Virginia families.”
State officials said half of the funds will be distributed to eligible small businesses and nonprofits operating in low-income and economically disadvantaged communities. The administration is currently discussing ways to identify those businesses.
Small businesses and nonprofits are defined under the program as those that have annual gross revenues of no more than $1.5 million and have no more than 25 employees.
The grants are available only to businesses that have not received loans through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans, or other funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The Rebuild VA funding may be used for the following eligible expenses:
• Payroll support, including paid sick, medical, or family leave, and costs related to the continuation of group health care benefits during those periods of leave;
• Employee salaries;
• Mortgage payments, rent, and utilities;
• Principal and interest payments for any business loans from national or state-chartered banking, savings and loan institutions, or credit unions, that were incurred before or during the emergency;
• Eligible personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting materials, or other working capital needed to address COVID-19 response.
Applications for grants will be accepted starting on Aug. 10 at the website https://www.governor.virginia.gov/rebuildva/. Paper applications are also available through the state's department of supplier diversity at (804) 786-6585.
