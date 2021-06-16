Virginia's COVID-19 workplace rules could be up for revision or repeal

The rules require masks in workplaces with customer-facing jobs, while also requiring businesses to provide hand sanitizer and mandating that common areas in workplaces be sanitized regularly. All but low-risk businesses have been required to provide COVID-19 prevention training to employees. Businesses also must notify employees when someone at a work site tests positive.

The Safety and Health Codes Board adopted temporary COVID-19 prevention standards last July, becoming the first state in the nation to do so.

The board adopted a final permanent standard in January. That 60-page document of rules "unfortunately does not evolve with improving conditions across the Commonwealth," Northam said in the letter.

While Northam did not say the board should repeal all the rules, some business organizations that opposed the adoption of the permanent workplace rules are hoping the board will vote to rescind them.