Virginia's economic recovery could be uneven, as COVID heightens existing disparities, report says

The COVID-19 pandemic brought an end to nearly three years of solid economic growth for Virginia in 2020, and prospects for return to growth in 2021 are highly dependent on the public health response to the virus, a new report says.
The annual State of the Commonwealth report produced by Old Dominion University's Dragas Center for Economic Policy and Analysis says the recovery could be uneven as the coronavirus has heightened already existing economic disparities.
Virginia's economy had grown for 11 straight quarters before shrinking by 5% in the first three months of 2020 and then an unprecedented 27% in the second quarter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic-related business closures, according to the report published on Dec. 20.
While Virginia's economy rebounded in the third quarter, it is likely to finish 2020 having contracted by up to 4% for the full year, said Robert M. McNab, an ODU professor of economics and lead author of the report.
"One of the things we wanted to emphasize in the report is that, yes, [COVID] has been a shock" to Virginia's economy, McNab said. However, "when we look at Virginia's approach compared to many other states, we have fared better. A stable, science-based approach has served us well."
In comparison with Virginia, U.S. economic activity shrank at more than 30% in the second quarter of 2020, the report says.
Nevertheless, the report says that Virginians should "temper our expectations and accept that a recovery will be neither quick nor smooth."
About 438,000 jobs in Virginia had been temporarily furloughed or permanently laid off by April 2020. Two months ago, about 199,900 jobs from the April 2020 trough had been recovered, according to the report.
"The projection I am developing now is we will see a slow start to 2021 and then a fast finish," McNab said.
The speed of recovery will depend a lot on how quickly and widely the COVID-19 vaccines are deployed and how many people are willing to take them, he said.
The report also warns about potential problems from long-term unemployment caused by COVID-19.
Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.9% in November, down from 5.3% in October. However, when people who have simply dropped out of the labor force are taken into account, the actual jobless rate is still above 6%, McNab said.
"Our concern going forward is not only have people left the labor force, but the national data suggests they are disproportionately women and people of color," McNab said. "We have seen a significant shock to the women's labor force and also to African-Americans and Hispanics."
While unemployment rates have increased for all racial groups, the unemployment rate among African-Americans is twice that of whites and about 1.5 percentage points higher than that of Hispanics or Latinos, the report says. African-Americans comprised 39.1% of all continuing claims for unemployment insurance in October 2020, more than two times higher than their share of the population.
Women comprised about 50.8% of the Virginia population in 2019, but women accounted for 54.3% of all continuing claims for unemployment insurance two months ago.
One possible explanation for the larger impact on women is their overrepresentation in business sectors such as hospitality, food services and retail, which have been most affected by COVID-19 closures.
Also, "the anecdotal evidence we see is women have chosen to leave the labor force because of childcare," McNab said.
The pandemic also seems to be exacerbating "a growing urban-rural divide" in Virginia, with rural areas seeing a disproportionate share of jobless claims.
"The increasing concentration of [economic] activities in the urban crescent is leading to two different Virginias," McNab said.
"The question becomes: How do we foster economic activity outside the urban crescent," he said. "They need broadband. They need infrastructure. They need investment. It we do not have a concerted investment across the Commonwealth to reduce disparities, then in all likelihood we will see this gap increase across the next decade."
(804) 775-8123