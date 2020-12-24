Virginia's economic recovery could be uneven, as COVID heightens existing disparities, report says

Nevertheless, the report says that Virginians should "temper our expectations and accept that a recovery will be neither quick nor smooth."

About 438,000 jobs in Virginia had been temporarily furloughed or permanently laid off by April 2020. Two months ago, about 199,900 jobs from the April 2020 trough had been recovered, according to the report.

"The projection I am developing now is we will see a slow start to 2021 and then a fast finish," McNab said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The speed of recovery will depend a lot on how quickly and widely the COVID-19 vaccines are deployed and how many people are willing to take them, he said.

The report also warns about potential problems from long-term unemployment caused by COVID-19.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.9% in November, down from 5.3% in October. However, when people who have simply dropped out of the labor force are taken into account, the actual jobless rate is still above 6%, McNab said.

"Our concern going forward is not only have people left the labor force, but the national data suggests they are disproportionately women and people of color," McNab said. "We have seen a significant shock to the women's labor force and also to African-Americans and Hispanics."