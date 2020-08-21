Virginia's jobless rate down slightly from June to July, but at 8% it is still well above last year

Employers added a net total of about 9,300 jobs in July compared with June. The largest gain of 23,800 was reported among leisure and hospitality businesses, a sector that was particularly hard hit by COVID-19 related closures of entertainment venues and hotels. Even with the gain in July, that sector's employment was still down more than 91,000 compared with a year ago.

Most other sectors saw declines in employment from June to July. Government employment was down about 9,000, manufacturing had a decline of 6,700, and the professional and business services sector fell by about 6,400.

Mengedoth said the loss in the professional and business services sector, one of the state's largest and highest-paying sectors, may have been overstated because of the way statistics for the sector are adjusted during summer months. The loss could turn out to be less with future revisions.

Employers in the Richmond region added a net total of about 5,500 jobs form June to July. Employment was still down about 48,600 compared with July 2019.

Unemployment rates were lower in July compared with June in 30 states, higher in 9 states, and stable in 11 states and Washington D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.