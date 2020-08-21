Virginia's jobless rate down slightly from June to July, but at 8% it is still well above last year

Virginia's unemployment rate stood at 8% in July, down slightly from 8.1% in June, as businesses slowly recovered some of the springtime job losses from business closures and disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the state's jobless rate was still far above the 2.7% rate recorded in July 2019, as the pandemic continued to take a toll on employment.
The pace of job gains also was a bit slower in July than in June. "The July jobs report for Virginia was somewhat positive but showed a slowdown in the job recovery," said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
Yet Mengedoth also noted that the preliminary job gains report for Virginia from June was revised upward by 15,200 to 78,700.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continued to be below the national rate, which was 10.2% in July.
About 344,135 people in Virginia were counted as unemployed in July, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday. The number of unemployed was down almost 5,500 from the previous month, but still significantly higher than the 121,250 people who were unemployed in July 2019.
The number of new claims for unemployment benefits in Virginia for the week that ended Aug. 15 stood at 15,151, up 14.3% or 1,886 claims from the previous week, the employment commission reported Thursday. That increase reversed some of the week-over-week declines in new jobless claims reported in early August.
Employers added a net total of about 9,300 jobs in July compared with June. The largest gain of 23,800 was reported among leisure and hospitality businesses, a sector that was particularly hard hit by COVID-19 related closures of entertainment venues and hotels. Even with the gain in July, that sector's employment was still down more than 91,000 compared with a year ago.
Most other sectors saw declines in employment from June to July. Government employment was down about 9,000, manufacturing had a decline of 6,700, and the professional and business services sector fell by about 6,400.
Mengedoth said the loss in the professional and business services sector, one of the state's largest and highest-paying sectors, may have been overstated because of the way statistics for the sector are adjusted during summer months. The loss could turn out to be less with future revisions.
Employers in the Richmond region added a net total of about 5,500 jobs form June to July. Employment was still down about 48,600 compared with July 2019.
Unemployment rates were lower in July compared with June in 30 states, higher in 9 states, and stable in 11 states and Washington D.C., the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
The statistics and anecdotal evidence point to an ongoing slow recovery in the economy rather than stagnation at this point, said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond who speaks with business owners around Virginia.
Yet Haltom said she has heard an increasing realization among business owners that "we are going to be in this for a long time."
Loans that many businesses received under the federal government's Payroll Protection Program have helped many adjust their operations and stay in business, Haltom said, adding that she has not heard from businesses that are expecting to cut jobs as that funding is depleted.
"That does not mean it is not happening. We are watching and waiting," she said.
"The firms we have talked with that did get PPP [Payroll Protection Program funds], do seem a lot more optimistic," she said. "It provided the runway they needed during that time period to reconstitute their business. For a lot of firms, it did what it was intended to do."
(804) 775-8123