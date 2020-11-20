Virginia's jobless rate improves in October to 5.3%

The jobless rate in Virginia fell in October from September partly because the number of people counted as unemployed left the labor force and stopped looking for work.
The state’s unemployment rate stood at 5.3% in October, down from 6.2% in September, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Friday.
But it was still significantly higher than the 2.7% jobless rate from a year ago in October.
Virginia’s jobless rate continued to be below the national rate, which stood at 6.9% in October.
Unemployment rates were lower in 37 states and the District of Columbia, higher in eight states and stable in five states.
While total nonfarm payroll employment in Virginia increased by 34,000 to 3,898,800, employment remains significantly below pre-pandemic levels.
“The underlying reason for [a 5.3% jobless rate] is because a portion of the unemployed left the labor force and stopped looking for work,” said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
“The unemployment data suggests some improvement ... but there also was a portion [of people who] just left the labor force,” he said.
That and other factors helped lower the state’s jobless rate last month, he said. “Overall this has been positive for Virginia.”
The reasons why people left the labor market is unclear, he said. It could be that some have given up on finding work or have been unable to return to the job market for other reasons.
Another possible reason could be that people are staying at home to take care of children because of school and day care closures and that is impacting employment for women, Mengedoth said.
The national labor force participation data shows that women are not returning to the workforce as rapidly as men have during the pandemic. “That could point to that childcare issue in that women tend to take the lion share of the child care needs,” he said.
That data is not broken down on a state-by-state basis.
Adding to the gains in October with the previous five months, Virginia has gained just over half — or about 54% — of the jobs lost during the worst of the coronavirus-related business shutdowns in the spring.
“Virginia’s job recovery is about on-pace with the U.S. as a whole,” Mengedoth said.
Employment rose in eight of 11 major industry sectors, was unchanged in one and declined in two.
The largest job gain occurred in leisure and hospitality with an increase of 13,300 jobs from September. But that sector also had the largest year-over-year job loss with 66,100 jobs lost or a decline of 16% from a year ago in October.
Most of the gain in the leisure and hospitality sector last month came from jobs being added to the food services and the entertainment and recreation portions, Mengedoth said
“Employment in the accommodation subsector, which includes hotels, was pretty much unchanged from the previous month but remains quite depressed at a level substantially below the pre-pandemic level and year-ago level,” he said, noting that employment in that sector was down 36% from October 2019.
Food services sector bounced back a little from September, he said, noting that it was is still down 11% compared to last October.
The second largest increase occurred in trade and transportation, which added 8,400 jobs.
The largest decrease occurred in the government sector, which saw a net loss of 2,700 jobs in October from September. The decreases occurred in federal government (down 3,600 jobs) and local government (down 3,000 jobs), but state government employment rose from September to October by 3,900 jobs.
