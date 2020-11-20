Virginia's jobless rate improves in October to 5.3%

The reasons why people left the labor market is unclear, he said. It could be that some have given up on finding work or have been unable to return to the job market for other reasons.

Another possible reason could be that people are staying at home to take care of children because of school and day care closures and that is impacting employment for women, Mengedoth said.

The national labor force participation data shows that women are not returning to the workforce as rapidly as men have during the pandemic. “That could point to that childcare issue in that women tend to take the lion share of the child care needs,” he said.

That data is not broken down on a state-by-state basis.

Adding to the gains in October with the previous five months, Virginia has gained just over half — or about 54% — of the jobs lost during the worst of the coronavirus-related business shutdowns in the spring.

“Virginia’s job recovery is about on-pace with the U.S. as a whole,” Mengedoth said.

Employment rose in eight of 11 major industry sectors, was unchanged in one and declined in two.