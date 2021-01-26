Virginia's jobless rate ticked up in December to 4.9% amid uneven recovery and slowdown in hiring

"But it has definitely not been even across industries," Mengedoth said. "The goods producing sector has fully recovered and employment in those industries are above the pre-pandemic level. In the service sector, only a little more than half of the total losses from March and April have been gained back."

Overall, employment in Virginia remained down by about 177,900 jobs in December 2020 compared with December 2019, a decline of about 4.4%, with about 144,600 of those job losses in the private sector and 33,300 in the public sector.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained below the national rate, which was unchanged in December at 6.7%.

Virginia's labor force participation rate also has dipped - it was at 63.7% in December, down from a high of 66.6% in February 2020 before the pandemic hit, Mengedoth said.

"This means there are a lot of people who are sitting on the sidelines and not working, and not currently looking for a job," Mengedoth said.

One of the hallmarks of the pandemic has been an uneven impact on various industry sectors, said Renee Haltom, vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Federal Reserve.