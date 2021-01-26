Virginia's jobless rate ticked up in December to 4.9% amid uneven recovery and slowdown in hiring

Virginia's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic showed signs of slowing in December and remained uneven as some industries added jobs while others continued to see losses.
The state's unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.9% in December from 4.8% in November. The jobless rate remained well above where it stood in December 2019, at 2.7%.
Employers in Virginia added a net total of 800 jobs in December - a slowdown from the previous two months. Some business sectors that have done relatively well during the pandemic continued to add jobs. For instance, the construction and manufacturing sectors gained jobs during the month.
The trade and transportation sector, which includes many retail establishments and suppliers, also gained jobs.
However, the gains in those sectors were offset by sizable losses in government, education and health services. The leisure and hospitality sector, which includes restaurants, entertainment venues and hotels, showed a loss of 3,500 jobs from November to December.
The leisure and hospitality sector, which was hit hardest by pandemic-related closures, remained down by about 72,300 jobs in December compared with the same month in 2019.
About 57% of the jobs that were lost in Virginia during the early stages of the pandemic in March and April have been recovered, said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
"But it has definitely not been even across industries," Mengedoth said. "The goods producing sector has fully recovered and employment in those industries are above the pre-pandemic level. In the service sector, only a little more than half of the total losses from March and April have been gained back."
Overall, employment in Virginia remained down by about 177,900 jobs in December 2020 compared with December 2019, a decline of about 4.4%, with about 144,600 of those job losses in the private sector and 33,300 in the public sector.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained below the national rate, which was unchanged in December at 6.7%.
Virginia's labor force participation rate also has dipped - it was at 63.7% in December, down from a high of 66.6% in February 2020 before the pandemic hit, Mengedoth said.
"This means there are a lot of people who are sitting on the sidelines and not working, and not currently looking for a job," Mengedoth said.
One of the hallmarks of the pandemic has been an uneven impact on various industry sectors, said Renee Haltom, vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Federal Reserve.
"Across the board, I do feel like there is a greater sense of optimism with the vaccines rolling out, and that is creating more certainty," Haltom said, based on anecdotal reports from businesses in Virginia. However, "it is pretty clear that we are still a ways off in terms of recovery."
The net job gains of 800 last month in Virginia was slower than the 35,000 job gains recorded in October and 9,000 in November.
A separate household surveyed jointly conducted by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University, Arizona State University and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas indicates that the jobs recovery nationally has stalled.
Nationally, employment held constant from early December to early January at 68.6% of the working-age population ages 18 to 64, but it remained 5.2 percentage points below the February 2020 level, according to a monthly survey conducted by Adam Blandin, an assistant professor in the VCU School of Business, and Alexander Bick, an associate professor of economics at Arizona State.
The jobs recovery was rapid in May and June, then started to slow in late summer, Blandin said. "Both in our data and the government's data, among working-age adults you actually have a peak in employment around November," he said. "Since then, the recovery has stalled and employment has even started to go down."
The survey also showed that the pandemic has had a large "reallocation impact" on the workforce, with only about 60% of the respondents still working for the same employer as before the pandemic. About 25% are working for a new employer.
"In a typical year, you don't see that many people switching employers," Blandin said. "It is not surprising that number is higher than normal, but the magnitude of it is pretty striking."
